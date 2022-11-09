A Ma Maniére has been talked about quite a bit as of late and for very good reason. The Atlanta-based sneaker boutique continues to come out with some amazing sneakers, especially with the likes of Jordan Brand. Additionally, they continue to choose amazing silhouettes, which helps.

Among some of A Ma Maniére’s best Jumpman collabs are the Air Jordan 4, the Jordan 3, the Jordan 2, and even the Jordan 1. Now, they are set to drop a two-pack of Air Jordan 12s, including this black and burgundy model below. Overall, it is a fantastic model that is complemented well by its sibling.

A Ma Maniére x AJ 12 “White”

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz and @kicksaluoluo2 on Instagram, we have a fresh look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 “White.” This is the perfect piece to place next to the a black model, and based on these early images, we might just be in for an instant classic.

In the images below, you can see how this shoe has a white leather upper as the base. On top of that, you have a suede burgundy strip that is placed on the side. There are some silver highlights throughout, which makes them that much flashier.

Overall, this has proven to be a dope colorway. Unfortunately, official images have yet to be released, although we imagine they will be here soon. Regardless, it is clear that A Ma Maniére is having a big moment that will be hard to top for other Jordan Brand collaborators. Let’s just hope they keep this momentum going for years to come.

Release Rumors

As it stands, it is expected that these will drop in 2023, although an official release date has not been set. Additionally, these will drop on Flight Club and GOAT with plenty of sizes in stock. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

