A Ma Maniére continues to be one of the best and most influential sneaker critiques in the entire United States. Based out of Atlanta, A Ma Maniére has come through with some pretty incredible sneaker collaborations over the years, and they aren't done yet. From the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Jordan 3, A Ma Maniére is now planning an Air Jordan 2 that is definitely going to get fans excited.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe carries forth the aesthetic that was made famous on the A Ma Maniére Jordan 1 and 3. The shoe is covered in white and burgundy, all while the midsole has a very unique snakeskin look to it. Overall, this is yet another great shoe from A Ma Maniére and we're sure sneakerheads are simply foaming at the mouth for these.

If you are interested in copping this brand new collaboration, you will be able to do so as of June 1st over at Amamaniere.com for $225 USD. Let us know what you think of these brand new kicks, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

