A Ma Maniére continues to be the premier sneaker boutique in Atlanta right now and after dropping a successful Air Jordan 3 colorway just a few months ago, they are now returning with an Air Jordan 1 High OG that is surely going to turn some heads. When it comes to A Ma Maniére's colorway choices, they like to take a subtle approach, although they always seem to throw in something extra as a way to keep the model exciting. On this AJ1, that is exactly what they have done.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe has an aged white leather look on the top, all while burgundy is found on the outsole, laces, Nike swoosh, and even the cuff. The cuff and swoosh are given some textured materials that look as though they might be some sort of snakeskin. The colors work perfectly together and in many ways, this is the spiritual successor to the Air Jordan 3 that recently came out.

In terms of the release date, A Ma Maniére has revealed that these are dropping on Wednesday, November 24th on their website. This should prove to be a limited drop, so be alert on release day. In the meantime, sound off on these, in the comments below.

