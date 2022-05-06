A Ma Maniére is one of the biggest sneaker boutiques in Atlanta and over the years, it has been able to receive International recognition thanks to an entire slate of dope collaborations. From the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Jordan 3, A Ma Maniére and Jumpman have created some truly amazing products. Now, they are back together again, this time on the Air Jordan 2, which is being given the nickname "Airness."

Official images of this sneaker released recently, and as you can see, this is already one of the best Air Jordan 2s ever. From the white and grey upper to the burgundy overlay on the back heel, these fit the A Ma Maniére aesthetic perfectly. Overall, it is a shoe that will appeal to the hardcore sneakerheads, and we're sure they will sell out very quickly.

These kicks are going to be released on Friday, May 13th over at a-ma-maniere.com. Let us know what you think of these brand new shoes, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

