Killian Hayes is a player who has had a few struggles since entering the league. Of course, all players go through growing pains, although for a team like the Detroit Pistons, they need all the help they can get. It has been a rough go for this team, however, Hayes has shown some improvement.

Last night, Hayes found himself the center of attention, albeit for all of the wrong reasons. While playing against the Orlando Magic at home, Hayes punched Wagner in the back of the head after being pushed out of bounds. Subsequently, Wagner was knocked out and keeled over on the Pistons bench.

Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons punches Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic in the back of the head during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on December 28, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Overall, it was a very shocking scene as numerous Magic players jumped off the bench to start a fight. It was almost a Malice at the Palace situation, however, it was eventually broken up. Now, numerous players could be facing some huge suspensions.

Killian Hayes Ejected

Following the altercation, Hayes and Wagner were both ejected from the match. Additionally, the PA announcer made sure to tell people that if they got up, they could be arrested. They did not want the fans to start any sort of revolt and make things worse.

The NBA has a lot to think about over the coming days. Some suspensions are certainly in order here. After all, it is not every day that one of its players just straight up gets knocked out in the middle of a game.

