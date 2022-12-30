If you were watching the NBA on Wednesday night, then you probably saw what took place between the Magic and Pistons. We almost had ourselves another Malice at the Palace as Killian Hayes knocked out Mo Wagner. It was a wild scene that had NBA Twitter exploding.

Overall, it started when Wagner shoved Hayes into his own bench. From there, Hayes came out and subsequently punched Wagner in the back of the head. Wagner immediately keeled over as if he were knocked out. Moreover, numerous players from the Magic left their bench, which is technically an automatic suspension.

Things getting heated in Detroit 😳 pic.twitter.com/y6kuUP7DCq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2022

NBA Drops The Hammer

In the following tweet, you can see that the NBA came through with multiple suspensions for those involved. After all, you can’t have players knocking each other out. Furthermore, you cannot have players leave their benches as it could cause a huge security breach.

Killian Hayes got the worst of it as he was given a three-game suspension. Additionally, Hamidou Diallo of the Pistons got one game, while Mo Wagner got two games. From there, eight players on the Magic were assessed one-game suspensions for leaving the bench. The following players were: Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Franz Wagner, and Admiral Schofield.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/QH6tSJI1l7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 30, 2022

For their next game, the Magic will have to be making a few phone calls to their G-League affiliate. Of course, it is just one game, although it is going to be a tough one for sure. Losing some of your best players to suspension will always lead to some negative outcomes. Either way, it’s good to see the Magic defending their own guys.

Let us know what you think of these suspensions, down in the comments below.

Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic handles the ball against Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on December 28, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

