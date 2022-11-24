Zion Williamson has been having a solid season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Although he has suffered from injuries here and there, he has still provided his team with solid play when he’s on the court. Consequently, the Pelicans are looking like a team on the rise that deserves respect.

Last night, Zion had himself a fantastic game as he scored 32 points in a 129-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs. This is a season-high for Zion, and it shows that he is improving with each and every game. Overall, the Pelicans should be very excited about their future.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket against Patrick Williams #44 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on November 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson Has Jokes

Following last night’s win, Williamson was interviewed out on the court. As many of you know, it is tradition for the best player to get interviewed after the game. During the interview with Bally Sports, Zion Williamson was asked about Thanksgiving and his favorite meal. This ultimately led to a hilarious answer in which Zion showed tremendous media savviness.

“You tryna set me up….no matter what I answer I give, social media gonna clown me. So no comment,” Williamson said. This was pretty much a shot at all of the people who have commented on his weight before. Williamson knows those people are watching, and he doesn’t want to give them ammo.

Zion Williamson refused to say what his favorite Thanksgiving dish is 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wiOVx0QCOG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2022

Although Zion has clearly slimmed out, it’s clear that he is sick of the social media slander attached to his name. Last year, he got it pretty bad, and he is taking the necessary steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

