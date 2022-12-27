Fat Joe says that Tems’ 2020 breakthrough hit, “Free Mind,” is his favorite song of the year. He discussed the track during a recent live stream on Instagram.

“It’s the biggest in the game,” he said, while the track played in the background. “I played this because to me, this is the song of the year.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Fat Joe attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“Song of the year to me,” he added. “I don’t know about you.”

Despite Joe naming the track as his favorite of 2022, the song was actually released two years ago on Tems’ debut EP, For Broken Ears.

To be fair to Joe, the track found mainstream success earlier this year, following Tems’ numerous collaborations. She worked with Future and Drake for “WAIT FOR U,” Wizkid for “Essence,” and Drake again for “Fountains.” Tems also helped write Rihanna’s single, “Lift Me Up,” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. She also covered Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” for the film.

“Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor,” she said at the time.

When “Wait for U” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, Tems became the first African artist to debut at number one and the second Nigerian artist to top the chart.

“Free Mind” eventually reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay after 33 weeks. Billboard reports it to be “the second-longest climb to the summit in the chart’s 30-year history.” As for the Hot 100, the song peaked at No. 46.

Check out Joe’s Instagram Live post and revisit Tems’ hit single, “Free Mind,” below.

[Via]