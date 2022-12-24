Unfortunately for those who celebrate a birthday around the holidays, their greetings are often lost in the mix of Christmas and other ongoing festivities. While some complain about the downfalls of this, others, like Billie Eilish use it to their advantage.

Earlier this week, the “Bad Guy” singer celebrated her 21st birthday in a Santa Claus-inspired outfit, surrounded by her closest friends and family members. As Page Six notes, she hosted an event in West Hollywood, wearing a dark red velvet corset and black belt complete with white fur trim.

Eilish’s shiny black hair was styled in pin-up curls, and her bright blue eyes stood out amid her smokey makeup. Of course, her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford gallantly posed alongside her. For his part, The Neighbourhood singer chiefly matched her festive energy in green slacks and a red cardigan.

In photos that have been making rounds from the event, friends like Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, Hailey and Justin Bieber, and Dove Cameron are seen posing together. Canadian rockstar Avril Lavigne and comedian Eric Andre also made appearances to celebrate the singer.

Additionally, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Petra Collins, and Noah Cyrus were there as well. Obviously, there was no shortage of star power and vocal talent in the room that night.

Billie Eilish arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Though she held her party recently, Eilish’s birthday is actually on December 18th. At the time, she wore a custom shirt reading “Been a good girl for 21 years” to commemorate the occasion.

Following that, the California native took to the stage on Friday (December 23) to close out her “Hometown Encore” shows. Her boyfriend, parents, and older brother joined her, at which time Billie joked about being able to legally take shots.

Check out more footage from the pop star’s 21st birthday party below. Additionally, check back later for more pop culture news updates.

Billie Eilish shares new photo with Doja Cat at her 21st birthday party. pic.twitter.com/41e7IGNWvr — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 22, 2022

Kendall, Hailey and Jesse at Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday party ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/oklukYxeXk — kendall – style & outfits 💋 (@kenjenstyle) December 18, 2022

Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Nas X and Lauren Jauregui attended Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday. pic.twitter.com/LBDo5bwr0f — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 19, 2022

[Via]