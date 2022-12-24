Billie Eilish’s 21st Birthday Party Saw Her Hosting In A Sultry Santa Claus Suit
Celebs in attendance at the big bash included her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, and Lil Nas X.
Unfortunately for those who celebrate a birthday around the holidays, their greetings are often lost in the mix of Christmas and other ongoing festivities. While some complain about the downfalls of this, others, like Billie Eilish use it to their advantage.
Earlier this week, the “Bad Guy” singer celebrated her 21st birthday in a Santa Claus-inspired outfit, surrounded by her closest friends and family members. As Page Six notes, she hosted an event in West Hollywood, wearing a dark red velvet corset and black belt complete with white fur trim.
Eilish’s shiny black hair was styled in pin-up curls, and her bright blue eyes stood out amid her smokey makeup. Of course, her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford gallantly posed alongside her. For his part, The Neighbourhood singer chiefly matched her festive energy in green slacks and a red cardigan.
In photos that have been making rounds from the event, friends like Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, Hailey and Justin Bieber, and Dove Cameron are seen posing together. Canadian rockstar Avril Lavigne and comedian Eric Andre also made appearances to celebrate the singer.
Additionally, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Petra Collins, and Noah Cyrus were there as well. Obviously, there was no shortage of star power and vocal talent in the room that night.
Though she held her party recently, Eilish’s birthday is actually on December 18th. At the time, she wore a custom shirt reading “Been a good girl for 21 years” to commemorate the occasion.
Following that, the California native took to the stage on Friday (December 23) to close out her “Hometown Encore” shows. Her boyfriend, parents, and older brother joined her, at which time Billie joked about being able to legally take shots.
Check out more footage from the pop star’s 21st birthday party below. Additionally, check back later for more pop culture news updates.
