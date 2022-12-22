Stephen A. is easily one of the most famous commentators in the world when it comes to sports. He is a character, and he is someone who is fun to parody. In fact, just a few years ago, one Twitter user created a burner account for Smith which was known for posting some hilarious memes.

Subsequently, the account was suspended on numerous occasions due to copyright violations. Overall, Twitter is strict when it comes to copyright. Consequently, the social media platform is quick to ban people who post clips that they don’t own. Unfortunately, for the Stephen A. Smith burner account, that was their entire business model.

Commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on prior to Game Five between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 25, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Burner Gone For Good

Now, according to the owner of the account, the burner has been suspended on a permanent basis. However, it seems like this ban was for parodying a prominent person. Considering the main account has “parody” in the title, this ban goes against the new rules of Twitter. Nonetheless, the Stephen A. memes are no longer, and the account owner is clearly upset about it.

I don’t think @SASBurnerAcct coming back anytime soon 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/psRLRiVHWp — Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner Parody (@TheSASBurner) December 22, 2022

In a Twitter thread, the burner owner reached out to Twitter support and lambasted them for not responding to numerous appeals. Overall, it seems like Twitter just doesn’t care.

“Y’all could at least respond to the appeal,” they wrote. “An account with parody in the bio shouldn’t get banned for breaking parody rules because I didn’t change the name of the account after running it for 3 years without any impersonation report. Grandfather me in damnit.”

I will continue posting the memes on @SASMemeGallery whether we get the main back or not. I’m having a lot of fun looking through my camera roll again and having the clips together is convenient for everyone. Goal is to upload all the memes I got on there but itll take a while 😂 — Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner Parody (@TheSASBurner) December 22, 2022

Overall, it is a sad situation when you consider how the Stephen A. burner account was a staple of the NBA Twitter experience. Now, however, Elon Musk has taken away yet another good thing from us.

Hopefully, Twitter sees the error of its ways and reinstates the account, immediately.

