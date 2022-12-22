Stephen A. Smith Burner Account Banned From Twitter Forever
It has been a sad day for sports Twitter.
Stephen A. is easily one of the most famous commentators in the world when it comes to sports. He is a character, and he is someone who is fun to parody. In fact, just a few years ago, one Twitter user created a burner account for Smith which was known for posting some hilarious memes.
Subsequently, the account was suspended on numerous occasions due to copyright violations. Overall, Twitter is strict when it comes to copyright. Consequently, the social media platform is quick to ban people who post clips that they don’t own. Unfortunately, for the Stephen A. Smith burner account, that was their entire business model.
Stephen A. Burner Gone For Good
Now, according to the owner of the account, the burner has been suspended on a permanent basis. However, it seems like this ban was for parodying a prominent person. Considering the main account has “parody” in the title, this ban goes against the new rules of Twitter. Nonetheless, the Stephen A. memes are no longer, and the account owner is clearly upset about it.
In a Twitter thread, the burner owner reached out to Twitter support and lambasted them for not responding to numerous appeals. Overall, it seems like Twitter just doesn’t care.
“Y’all could at least respond to the appeal,” they wrote. “An account with parody in the bio shouldn’t get banned for breaking parody rules because I didn’t change the name of the account after running it for 3 years without any impersonation report. Grandfather me in damnit.”
Overall, it is a sad situation when you consider how the Stephen A. burner account was a staple of the NBA Twitter experience. Now, however, Elon Musk has taken away yet another good thing from us.
Hopefully, Twitter sees the error of its ways and reinstates the account, immediately.
