She has been accused of violence in the past, and Gerald Huston is sharing his story about Blac Chyna. The comedian was recently a guest on No Jumper and during the chat, he was asked about pranks. The host wanted to know if any of them “got too intense,” and Huston quickly shared his story about the model.

“Man, Blac Chyna hit me in my motherf*ckin’ mouth,” he said. “Bro, on camera. But it’s dark, so like, we posted it and took it down.”

“Sh*t was crazy. I seen Blac Chyna at the club, and I walk up to her,” Huston further stated. “‘Oh my god, it’s Ari Fletcher!’ I called her Ari Fletcher ’cause, you know, they both got fake lips and fake booties, fake body parts, and stuff like that.”

Chyna was allegedly quick on the draw. “She immediately squared up and just hit me in the mouth. I was like, ‘Yo, what you hit me in my mouth for?’ And she was like, ‘Don’t play with me, don’t play with me, p*ssy boy. Don’t call me that.'”

Huston also said the mother of two grabbed him by his beard and threatened to “knock [his] ass out.” He then claimed he tried to ease the situation by letting her know he was just kidding.

However, The Neighborhood Talk also shared the video of the incident, and people noted it seemed he was antagonizing her. Huston is heard repeatedly calling Chyna “Ari,” even after he sees that it made her upset. Additionally, she does swing at him, but several people step in between to make sure the situation didn’t escalate.

Huston is accused of not sharing the whole story. Check out the clip above and a few reactions below.