Khloe Kardashian has worn some very nice sneakers over the years. Of course, the Kardashians have been blessed with some truly amazing shoes over the years. This is because of Kim’s marriage to Kanye where she got access to unlimited Yeezys.

Furthermore, Travis Scott has been able to deliver some gorgeous Jordan Brand shoes to the sisters. Overall, any sneakerheads would be jealous of this kind of sneaker-based bottomless pit. We can only imagine what sort of PEs they might have in their collections.

(L-R) North West, Lala Anthony, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian cheer court side at the Sierra Canyon vs Christ The King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School on December 12, 2022 in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian The Influencer

According to TMZ, Remo from Walk Like Us says that Khloe’s recent fashion statement inspired some massive resale price increases. As you can see in the pictures above and below, Khloe wore a pair of Air Jordan 1s to Bronny’s recent basketball game against Kiyan Anthony. The colorway in question was the infamous “Dark Mocha” release.

Typically, women’s sizes of the Air Jordan 1 don’t go up significantly in price. However, this model is seeing a huge increase, with pairs going from $130 up to $600 USD. Khloe has caused a massive spike in interest for this model, and those who have been holding these are thanking her.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian watch court side at the Sierra Canyon vs Christ The King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School on December 12, 2022 in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

You can see that the “Dark Mocha” model was meant to be a consolation prize for those who couldn’t cop the Travis Scott’s. Ironically, that is the shoe Kim was wearing during the very same basketball game.

Let us know what you think of Khloe’s footwear choices, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

