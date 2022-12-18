Kid Cudi says that he went on a two-week-long “cocaine run” after filming his music video for “Frequency.” The Cleveland rapper recalled the time in his life after announcing that the RIAA had certified “Pursuit of Happiness” diamond.

“Pursuit of Happiness is certified DIAMOND!!” he announced on Twitter, Thursday night. “THANK U to everyone who connected w this song and played it over and over all these years. I love you all!!”

The following morning, Cudi reflected on the dark point in his life: “I was in rehab when the frequency video came out. I shot it, then went on a 2 week cocaine run. Edited the video sneaking into the bathroom to do bumps. Then, I woke up one day and said, ‘Ima die if things dont change.’ So, I made sure things changed.”

“Sometimes, u gotta fight for ur life because its the greatest gift we all have,” he added.

Cudi initially checked himself into rehab back in October 2016. At the time, he admitted to having suicidal urges and depression during a candid message to his fans.

The video for “Frequency” was released in 2016 while the song was included on Cudi’s album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin‘. Cudi also discussed that album as a whole, going back and forth with a fan over whether it should’ve been titled Man on the Moon III.

“Im glad it wasnt tho becuz I needed to be in a better place whenever I did MOTM3,” Cudi explained. “Im glad things worked out. I couldnt be prouder of MOTM3 and PPDS. Theyre both perfection to me.”

Check out Cudi’s recent tweets below.

