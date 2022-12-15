We’re officially only 24 hours away from receiving a new album from Ab-Soul. It has been six years since the Carson, Calif. rapper blessed fans with an album, so the anticipated arrival of Herbert has Hip Hop on the edge of its seat. The reclusive emcee has emerged with a press run to promote the project, and while speaking with the Rap Radar Podcast, Ab cleared up rumors about allegedly taking a verbal jab at Kid Cudi.

“It sounded like you were talking to a specific rapper,” said Brian “B.Dot” Miller. “It sounded like you were talking about Kid Cudi. You mentioned a name, and you said a lot of things in there.”

Ab-Soul seemed a tad confused and denied referencing Cudi. On a track, Ab mentions “cudi,” clarifying that it’s a street term.

“You think I would diss Kid Cudi? The great Kid Cudi? On a song called ‘Church on the Move’?” the rapper asked. “Peace be unto you. Come on, B.Dot. And y’all trust this guy with the lists?”

“No, look. Listen. ‘Cudi’ is a term that we use. It’s kinda on some Crip sh*t, you know what I’m saying?”

We’ve received a flurry of singles from Herbert recently, and Ab-Soul’s stellar look on L.A. Leakers only emphasized the hype surrounding the record. Herbert hosts looks from Jhené Aiko, Joey Bada$$, Punch, and more. There were hints that Jay-Z could be making an appearance, as well, but we’ll have to wait to hear if that materializes.

Are you excited to hear more from Ab-Soul? Check out the video of the rapper addressing Kid Cudi rumors above.

