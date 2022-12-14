Nick Fuentes claims that Kanye West intended to meet with Vladimir Putin to discuss freeing Brittney Griner. He argues Joe Biden caught wind of the meeting and rushed through a deal to free the WNBA star himself instead.

“Earlier this month, Ye was invited to meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow to secure the release of Brittney Griner. He signed that paper for public release to show his intention to broker the deal,” Fuentes wrote on social media. “There is a good chance the White House agreed to the prisoner swap in order to prevent this from happening!”

Conservative student and supporter of US President Donald Trump, Nick Fuentes, answers question during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 9, 2016. US universities are often bastions of progressive Democrats, but Donald Trump’s election has spurred a growing number of conservative students to step out of the shadows and become increasingly vocal. / AFP PHOTO / William EDWARDS / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Catherine TRIOMPHE-“Conservatives flex Trump-era might on US campuses” (Photo credit should read WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Biden administration was able to negotiate Griner’s release in a prisoner swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner was in Russia since February after customs officials found hash oil in her luggage.

Later, Fuentes added that West and his team were also going to appear on Adin Ross’ Twitch page. However, the streamer turned them down. He blamed Ross’ lack of interest on Twitch and “Jewish groups.”

“Our team discussed a potential collaboration with Ye and Adin Ross last week,” Fuentes wrote. “But we did not schedule or confirm anything. There was no ‘cancellation.'”

Fuentes added that it would’ve been the “biggest stream of his career.”

Check out Fuentes’ comments on West meeting with Putin below.

[Via]