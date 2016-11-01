putin
- Pop CultureMilos Bikovic Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Discover Milos Bikovic's path, his dynamic career in film, his resilience amid challenges, and his lasting influence on the arts.ByRain Adams1.6K Views
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Compares Relationship With Mariah Carey To Trump And PutinSomething tells us Mariah wouldn't love their relationship being compared to two of the most hated leaders in the world.ByNoah Grant2.4K Views
- Pop CultureNick Fuentes Claims Kanye Was Going To Meet With Putin to Free Brittney GrinerNick Fuentes says Kanye West was scheduled to meet with Putin to free Brittney Griner.ByCole Blake4.6K Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Claims Russia "Would Never Have" Invaded Ukraine If He Were PresidentDonald Trump says that Russia wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if he were president.ByCole Blake4.5K Views
- MusicVladimir Putin Says Rap Should Be "Controlled," Not Banned In RussiaPutin speaks on hip-hop censorship in Russia.ByMilca P.8.0K Views
- SocietySteven Seagal Named "Special Representative" By Russian GovernmentSeagal adds diplomat to his list of accomplishments.ByDevin Ch2.3K Views
- SportsFrance Claims 2018 World Cup, Pussy Riot Invades Pitch In 52nd MinuteHow will you remember the 2018 FIFA World Cup final?ByDevin Ch4.3K Views
- SportsWorld Cup Reporter For The BBC Drugged & Robbed In MoscowIt ain't safe on the block, not even for the press.ByDevin Ch2.6K Views
- SocietyDonald Trump Praises Vladimir Putin In Bill O'Reilly InterviewThe Trump-Putin bromance continues.Byhnhh5.4K Views
- SocietyNew Intel Suggests Russia Has Compromising Information On Donald TrumpThe report has fueled renewed speculation about the odd friendship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. ByAngus Walker199 Views
- SocietyPresident Obama Sanctions Russia, Kicks Out 35 Russian Operatives Via Executive OrderObama brought the hammer down.Byhnhh155 Views
- LifeHillary Clinton Blames Election Loss On "Personal Beef" With PutinHillary Clinton has finally spoken on the allegations of President Putin undermining her chances in the recent election. President Obama has also vowed to take action against Russia due to Putin's attempted interference. ByAngus Walker157 Views
- LifeTrump Responds To Report Saying Putin Influenced His Election VictorySenior intelligence officials strongly believe that Vladimir Putin directly influenced the U.S. election. ByAngus Walker100 Views
- LifePro-Trump Russian Trolls Tell Their StoryProfessional Russian trolls sit down with comedian Samantha Bee on "Full Frontal" to discuss their work as pro-Trump commenters.Byhnhh148 Views