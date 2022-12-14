DJ Premier reflected on the role he played in Travis Scott landing a deal with Kanye West during a new interview with Pitchfork. The legendary producer explained that he was childhood friends with Scott’s father while growing up in Houston.

Premier says Scott once attempted to get him to sign him while visiting his parents’ house.

“He was trying to get me to sign him at a time when the music he was making just wasn’t in my lane. He came to my parents’ house and sat with me, back when Nokia flip phones were a thing,” Premier recalled.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) DJ Premier visits SiriusXM Studios on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bonnie Biess/Getty Images)

While he wasn’t feeling Scott’s music, he did think it’d be a good match for Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint. Scott eventually signed to the label in 2012.

“He was sneaking pictures and his aunt is telling him to stop taking pictures,” he continued. “I was like, ‘You know what? Kanye might be into what you’re doing right now.’ I called to co-sign him, like ‘Yo, he’s got something.’ Next thing you know, he’s signing with Ye.”

As for Premier’s relationship with Scott’s father, he discussed their friendship during an interview on the Rap Radar Podcast in 2017.

“Travis Scott’s dad was one of my OGs when I was a kid in Texas,” he said at the time. “His father put me on, you know, I used to ride minibikes and I was into motorcycles real heavy and dirt bikes. His father taught me how to ride. Shout to Jacques, and shout to his brother Travis.”

Premier’s discussion with Pitchfork comes after the release of his latest EP, Hip Hop 50, Vol. 1. For the project, he teamed up with Nas, Lil Wayne, Joey Bada$$, Run The Jewels, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, and Rapsody.

