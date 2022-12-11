Countless new singles rolled into our inboxes this week, but one that really stands out is MadeinTYO’s “Thinking to Myself.” The new song specifically finds the 30-year-old reflecting on his aspirations of heading back to his former home of Tokyo, Japan.

In the accompanying music video, we see the rapper make his return to the foreign country. As a press release notes, at the time of its filming, he was the second U.S.-based artist to travel to Japan post-COVID.

Interestingly, the visual also stars IMMA – a well-known virtual social media model from Tokyo.

“Maybe I should slow down / The same ones that hated, see my shit turned around,” MadeinTYO reflects throughout his first few bars. “They told me that my shit was watered down / A couple plaques years later, man, look at me now.”

As the brief song comes to an end he adds, “I just wanna take a flight to Japan and never come back / Quit all this rap. I guess they want that old thing back.”

Just last month, we heard from the “Skateboard P” hitmaker on his four-track 24HRS In TOKYO EP. Prior to that, he linked up with Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud on “Earth Sky.”

At this time, specific details remain sparse, but we do know that the Hawaii native is gearing up to release a new project in the near future. His last full-length offering arrived back in 2021 in the form of Yokohama with UnoTheActivist.

The two stars teamed up with other artists like MDMA and KA$HDAMI for titles like “Ghostrider” and “Plug.”

Stream MadeinTYO’s “Thinking to Myself” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your thoughts on the new single are down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

It’ll never really work

If you ain’t got trust

How you stressed out girl, and you got us

You got bread, you got crust

Never bum down bi’. I’m piped up

