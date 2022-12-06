Hollywood is grieving the loss of yet another sudden death. Actress Kirstie Alley lost her battle to cancer earlier on Monday (December 5). She was 71. The Cheers star’s daughters confirmed the news in a statement to People Magazine.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” True and Lillie Parker wrote. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Runner up Kirstie Alley is evicted during the Celebrity Big Brother final 2018 at Elstree Studios on September 10, 2018 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Read More: Khloé Kardashian Reveals Cancer Scare After Doc Discovered Tumor

True and Lillie noted their mom’s “zest and passion for life” as one of her strong suits. “Her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

The statement continued, “We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.” Kirstie Alley earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress for her part in the Boston-based series in 1991. Her famous colleagues took to Instagram to mourn the loss of the late actress.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” her Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta wrote. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.” Jamie Lee Curtis also penned a sweet note for her Scream Queens co-star. “She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley.