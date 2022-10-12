Khloé Kardashian was recently given a scare after a tumor appeared on her lower cheek. The mother of two has lately been seen with bandages on her face. Fans quickly began asking questions before Khloé shared the details on Instagram.

The reality television mogul told her followers that the bandages were due to a cancerous growth on the side of her face. When she noticed the seemingly benign bump wasn’t fading away, she decided to visit her dermatologist, Dr. Tess Mauricio. After examination, Mauricio concluded it was in fact a tumor.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The 38-year-old was then rushed into surgery to have the melanoma cleared. Luckily, the doctors were able to remove the growth in its entirety. She went on to explain that she has had issues with cancer in the past.

At the young age of 19, The Kardashians star had melanoma on her back which she underwent surgery for as well. This previous health complication is what led her to take the bump on her cheek seriously, even though she figured it was just a pimple at the time.

The influencer is using this freighting experience to remind her followers to routinely check themselves for abnormalities.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“PS I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently,” Khloé wrote. “At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

