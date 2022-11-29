Reports state that Saweetie didn’t have a rousing response regarding her latest project, but it certainly has been the talk of social media. The Bay Area hitmaker has several platinum singles under her belt, but The Single Life didn’t make waves. It circulated that her EP only sold 2,000 units, and people debated the rapper’s career moving forward.

Several of Saweetie’s peers have also surfaced with reactions to the gossip about her sales. Hitmaka blamed her team, while Sonny Digital questioned how an artist could have millions of followers but not sell records.

Some have attacked the “My Type” star with social media posts that target her talent, while others, like Reason, believes the responsibility lies elsewhere. He briefly took to Twitter to share a few thoughts while saying he’s open to working with her in the future.

“The saweetie album sales is funny etc but it’s also (in my humble opinion) a representation in the lack of artist development,” the Top Dawg Entertainment spitter wrote. “Saweetie is a star, she’s proven that! But you still have to develop artist and help them make better records. I’d love to write with saweetie.”

He returned with a follow-up before the trolls jumped in his mentions.

“And no this ain’t no pick me sh*t this is from one artist to another,” Reason added. “I personally believe we should bring back artist development and not just worry about social media. My 2 cents!”

Meanwhile, Saweetie seemingly reacted to the chatter surrounding her album sales. She hopped on social media to say she makes music for “pretty b*tches.” Adding, “If you can’t relate I understand.”

DJ Vlad of VladTV sparked an entirely different controversy when he called out a Warner Records publicist for not allowing him to interview Saweetie. Following the exchange, he returned with an apology for how he spoke about The Single Life‘s sales. Check that out below.