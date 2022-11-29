If you have been watching the Los Angeles Lakers these days, you know that there hasn’t been too much to cheer about. The team is severely lacking in chemistry, and they can’t string many wins together. Moreover, they lost to the Indiana Pacers on Monday after being up by 17 with less than 10 minutes to go.

However, this has been a great stretch for the likes of Anthony Davis, who has put up monstrous numbers. There were some who feared that Davis was slumping hard, but he has been able to turn the corner. Overall, it’s a bit of positive news for this team.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Lakers Half-Court Contest

Despite the loss last night, at least someone associated with the Lakers took a win. We are talking about a fan who got to participate in the team’s half-court contest. According to TMZ, the contest was worth $75K and one lucky fan from the stands got to participate.

In the video down below, you can see the fan make the shot despite having some dubious form. It was an amazing moment for the fan, who celebrated by immediately hitting the griddy. Additionally, he got a hug from Anthony Davis which was pretty nice.

Overall, the fan was a huge hero as the Lakers bench was ecstatic for him. The team figured they would come away with a win, although at least a fan got something. After all, these kinds of contests help bring fans into the seats, regardless of how bad the team might be.

Moving forward, this Lakers team needs a shot in the arm. Shooting is a big issue for them, so perhaps this fan could actually be of service to them. Either way, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the basketball world.

[Via]