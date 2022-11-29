LeBron James has been trying to carry the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Unfortunately, it hasn’t always worked out as well as he has hoped. If you have been following this team, then you know that they have their fair share of issues. However, coming into last night’s Indiana Pacers tilt, they had won two in a row.

Consequently, the Lakers were looking to keep the pseudo-win streak alive. After all, a bit of momentum could go a long way in terms of turning the tide this season. Instead, the Lakers lost in the worst way possible. They gave up a 17-point lead with under 10 minutes left, which is just embarrassing.

LeBron Speaks On Another Loss

This was a heartbreaking loss for the Lakers given what they are trying to do now. Subsequently, they have fallen to a record of 7-12 which just isn’t going to cut it. At this point, the playoffs are looking like a distant dream that may remain unattainable.

Following the match, James got to speak about the Lakers and just how bad the loss was. As you can imagine, he was pretty gutted about it, and did not hide that from the media.

“Everything has to go wrong in order for you to lose a game like that and everything went wrong,” LeBron said. “You tip your hat off to Indiana, they kept fighting, they kept pushing.”

LeBron after the Lakers blew a 17-point 4th quarter lead:



"Everything has to go wrong in order for you to lose a game like that and everything went wrong. You tip your hat off to Indiana, they kept fighting, they kept pushing." pic.twitter.com/kQkMMYtelU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 29, 2022

In the midst of all of this, there have been all sorts of rumors involving the Lakers and whether or not they will opt to make a trade. A trade would certainly make this team a lot better, however, they still have a lot of work to do. Not to mention, it’s not like there is an abundance of talent on the market right now.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Also, let us know what you think the Lakers should do, in the comments down below.

[Via]