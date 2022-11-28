If you have been watching the Lakers this season, then you know that the team could probably benefit from some sort of move. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook don’t have the best chemistry and the bench isn’t amazing.

Furthermore, there is a real issue when it comes to shooting. The team lacks guys who can knock down threes. Consequently, this has led to speculation that the team would go after guys like Buddy Hield. So far, no such trade has actually been made.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Lakers’ Feelings On A Trade

Subsequently, there has been a lot of talk about whether or not the Lakers would pursue a trade. The trade front has been fairly quiet for the team as of late, and that will likely remain true for a while. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, people around the Lakers don’t think a trade is worthwhile. However, they would seek to reconsider.

“There is belief shared by leaders in the Lakers’ locker room, sources said, that the team is only a couple of players away from turning this group into a legitimate contender. But acquiring the right players could take multiple trades,” McMenamin said.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers checks on Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers after he received a hit on a drive to the basket by Zach Collins #23(not in frame) of the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at AT&T Center on November 26, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

For now, Lakers fans should simply sit back and wait. The team is on a bit of a win streak, and the front office wants to see what happens next. Who knows…the Lakers actually may shock some people down the stretch.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

[Via]