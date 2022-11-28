If you have been watching the Lakers this season, then you know that the team could probably benefit from some sort of move. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook don’t have the best chemistry and the bench isn’t amazing.
Furthermore, there is a real issue when it comes to shooting. The team lacks guys who can knock down threes. Consequently, this has led to speculation that the team would go after guys like Buddy Hield. So far, no such trade has actually been made.
Lakers’ Feelings On A Trade
Subsequently, there has been a lot of talk about whether or not the Lakers would pursue a trade. The trade front has been fairly quiet for the team as of late, and that will likely remain true for a while. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, people around the Lakers don’t think a trade is worthwhile. However, they would seek to reconsider.
“There is belief shared by leaders in the Lakers’ locker room, sources said, that the team is only a couple of players away from turning this group into a legitimate contender. But acquiring the right players could take multiple trades,” McMenamin said.
For now, Lakers fans should simply sit back and wait. The team is on a bit of a win streak, and the front office wants to see what happens next. Who knows…the Lakers actually may shock some people down the stretch.
