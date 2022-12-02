Followers of the Los Angeles Lakers are aware of the fact that this team is in need of a trade. Without one, they are either a bubble playoff team or an 11th seed in the Western Conference. They had an abysmal start to the NBA season, although they are on the upswing with a record of 8-12.

There are plenty of players that could be traded at this point. However, it seems like everyone thinks the best target is Russell Westbrook. His fit with the Lakers has been dubious at best. Although he has shown great resolve coming off of the bench, he is still a great piece for the Lakers to deal.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Lakers To Pursue DeRozan?

One player that was on the Lakers’ radar a while back was DeMar DeRozan. In the end, DeRozan signed with the Chicago Bulls. Subsequently, DeRozan thrived with his new team, however, it seems like both sides could be seeking a change. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the Lakers would consider trading for DeRozan. As you can imagine, this trade would involve Westbrook and some picks.

“The trade I saw on Twitter was Russ and both picks, one with light protections I think for DeRozan and Vucevic,” Lowe said. “I can tell you 100 percent for sure that the Lakers have had internal discussions about that very possibility, if it would ever come up. Not that they would do that. Let me be clear.”

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles up the court against the Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center on November 21, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A DeRozan trade would be huge, although it probably isn’t viable right now. Besides, the Lakers have made it clear that they will only pull the trigger on a trade if they absolutely have to. For now, the team is playing well enough to keep it together.

