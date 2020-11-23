600Breezy has dared Quando Rondo to perform his song, "End Of Story," live and told him to "stop canceling shows."

“Stop canceling shows and perform that song,” Breezy wrote on his Instagram stories Friday. The song addresses the death of Chicago's King Von, who was shot and killed during an altercation in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month.

“Blood on your brother on the ground, gon’ pick your mans up/Damn right we scrÐµaming self-defense, he shouldn’t have never put his hands on me/Look at the footage, that’s all the evidence, see them pussy n****s shouldn’t have ran up on me/Who the fuck said that I was hidin’? I’m still ridin’ ’round with them bands on me,” Rondo raps on the song.

Breezy grew up alongside Von in Chicago. He recently took shots at T.I. during Thursday night's Verzuz battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane. T.I. responded in the comments of the live stream: "@600Breezy heard you was sayin somn about somn that will certainly be addressed properly later on.... let's enjoy this moment tho," he wrote.

“This really go for all the people who watching our culture and be tryna call Chicago n****s bitches for all the shooting we doing,” Breezy said on November 9. “Y’all clearly seen folks was putting hands on that n***a – beating the fuck out of him! Like, beating his ass! Von a skinny n***a – he really put hands on him and you see what happened.

Rondo was also active during the event, posting "#FreeLulTim" during the stream.

