Quando Rondo Speaks On King Von's Death With "End Of Story"

It was only a matter of time before Quando Rondo moved to address his crew's involvement in the shooting of King Von, and this evening he's come forward to do exactly that. "End Of Story" marks his most in-depth reflection so far, with Quando using the opportunity to speak on everything that has since played out following that fateful night.

For the most part, Quando opts to remain defiant, maintaining that he and his crew were acting in self-defense -- in fact, he even goes to pledge his support for Von's alleged shooter, as he did during last night's Verzuz. "My mans ain't done nothing wrong," he declares. "And if your mans wouldn't have did the same, you need to stop fucking with him."

"Blood on your brother on thÐµ ground, gon' pick your mans up," he raps, his narrative unfolding. "Damn right we screaming self-defense, he shouldn't have never put his hands on me / Look at the footage, that's all the evidence, see them pussy ni*gas shouldn't have ran up on me." He proceeds to double down with an additional warning to anybody looking to test him. "We be on some blocka, blow they block off, hit they streets shit," he raps, in his climactic bars. "We be on some fucking hit his mama house when his bitch in there."

It's likely that "End Of Story" will spark much discussion, and it wouldn't be surprising to see heated fallout from King Von's camp and fans alike. Keep an eye out for more developments following "End Of Story" as they occur.

