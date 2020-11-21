T.I. has always been an outspoken figure in the hip-hop world as he typically tries to impart wisdom to the youth. Sometimes, however, his words come at the wrong time, which leads to some vitriol that ends up on social media. The latest example of this was when T.I. took to Instagram following the death of King Von, saying "Atlanta is a beautiful progressive city filled with black excellence. We uplift each other & win together. Stop coming here to kill each other. That shit is played out. Handle YOUR beefs in YOUR city. Thx in advance."

While T.I. was adamant that he wasn't speaking on the King Von situation, others felt differently, including Chicago artist 600Breezy. In fact, 600Breezy took to his Instagram story where he posted some Gucci Mane lyrics that take some very blatant shots at T.I. He even reshared the infamous Crimestoppers video, as a way to discredit T.I.

During Thursday night's "Verzuz" battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane, T.I. took to the comments of the livestream where he addressed 600Breezy directly. As you can see in the image below, T.I. says "@600Breezy heard you was sayin somn about somn that will certainly be addressed properly later on.... let's enjoy this moment tho."

Needless to say, it's clear T.I. didn't take too kindly to 600Breezy's disrespect. At this point though, it remains unclear as to how T.I. hopes to mend fences, moving forward.