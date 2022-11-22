Things have been relatively quiet on Armie Hammer’s front in recent months. However, the latest reports reveal that theirs been a loss in the controversial family. 67-year-old Michael Armand Hammer passed away on Sunday (November 20), following a battle with cancer.

TMZ broke the story on Tuesday (November 22), revealing that the business titan was fighting his illness for quite some time before his death. Michael previously worked in investment banking in New York City. Eventually, he went on to work at his grandfather’s Occidental Petroleum company for years.

Viktor Hammer, Michael Hammer and Armie Hammer attend GALA IN THE GARDEN at HAMMER MUSEUM on October 10, 2009 in Westwood, California. (Photo by MARK WOODWORTH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In the ’80s, he famous moved the organization to Los Angeles. This helped him land the position of Vice President as well as a spot on the Board of Directors.

Throughout his career, he oversaw Hammer Productions, the Armand Hammer Foundation, Hammer Galleries, and the Hammer International Foundation.

His former wife, Dru Ann Mobley gave birth to Armie, their eldest son, in August 1986. The Social Network star’s brother, Viktor Hammer, was born just two years later.

Earlier this year, we saw Discovery+ debut its House of Hammer docuseries in which the family’s troubling past gets a thorough examination. Specifically, it touches on the alleged cannibalistic tendencies of Armie, whose career has never recovered from the horrendous accusations.

The project was produced by the actor’s aunt, Casey, who previously accused her own father, Julian, of childhood sexual abuse. “I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family,” she teases viewers in the trailer.

Petersen Automotive Museum Board Member, Michael Armand Hammer attends the Petersen Automotive Museum 22nd Annual Gala at the Petersen Automotive Museum on October 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

All scandals aside, Michael will be resting in a mausoleum in the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park. A number of other family members are presently there as well.

He is survived by his wife Misty, and his two songs.

RIP Michael Armand Hammer.

