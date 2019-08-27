Back in July, 50 Cent shared with Hollywood Life that he would never let up on trolling Wendy Williams. The rap mogul said that not only did she deserve it, but he loves trolling people because he is often on the receiving end of criticism, harsh language, and teasing from the masses and enjoys biting back. On Monday, he experienced it once again.

Recently, Fif made his red carpet debut with his new lady, Jamira Haines, also known as "Cuban Link." The loved up pair appeared together last week on the red carpet for Power's Final Season World Premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, and now that their relationship has been made public, they're easing into sharing more of their couple-dom with the world.

On Monday, Haines shared a selfie on Instagram that showed her leaning her head on her man's shoulder while his back is to the camera. She captioned cuddled up photo with the word "landed," and while it made for an adorable picture, people immediately jumped in her comments to say that the person she was with didn't look like Fifty. Of course, they were all making that assessment from a picture of his back, but they claimed to know what the Power producer looks like from all angles.

"I got 21 questions cause that def ain’t 50" someone wrote. "This is not making cents 😂😂," said another. After hours of accusations, 50 Cent made sure to let everyone know who was in the photo. "Yes the f*ck it is me, 🤨," he wrote.