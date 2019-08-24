Last weekend, the ongoing 50 Cent-Wendy Williams rivalry was fired up again when 50 tried to kick her out of his Tycoon Pool Party. He posted a video on Instagram of her being asked to leave the party with the caption: "You can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me. BITCH wait out side." Williams' only retaliation to this power move by 50 was posting photos with Snoop Dogg in the party, proving his plans were foiled. 50 learned from this experience and made sure he would not be defeated again. He explicitly told security at his Madison Square Garden showing of Power's new season premiere that Wendy Williams was not to be allowed in the building - and she was not.

Despite that victory under his belt, 50 seems to still not be satisfied with his Wendy to teardown. On Friday night, he publicly mocked her again by reposting a photo of her and comedian, Tiffany Haddish. In reference to Wendy's head poking out from behind Tiffany, 50 wrote this caption: "Tiffany wait, there's a monster on your shoulder don't move." Not one to believe in any limits, he even went as far as calling her an "ugly motherf*****." Wendy might be fine with being excluded from some parties, but criticisms this harsh might cause her to respond differently - maybe even aggressively.