50 Cent and Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines have been dating for a year-and-a-half and they're seemingly planning to spend their lifetimes together. While they rarely flaunt their love on social media, preferring to remain a little private, sometimes they flip the script to remind the world that they're still an item. Fif isn't a stranger to trolling his girlfriend with wild captions on Instagram, which Cuban Link seemingly doesn't mind.

This weekend, Cuban Link decided to treat her man to a generous gift, cashing out at her jeweler and getting Fiddy iced out with a new pinky ring, which she showed on Instagram Stories. "Gave him a little something just to see him smile," wrote the aspiring corporate lawyer. "Keep up the great work my love!"

Cuban Link got 50 Cent a new pinky ring, iced-out to the nines with the name of his latest television hit, For Life, written among diamonds. The ABC logo was also emblazoned on the ring. Of course, there's a double meaning to the piece, with Cuban likely reminding 50 that she's with him forever, always having his back through thick and thin.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fif proudly showed off the ring, but he left out any mention that his girlfriend was the one who copped it. "You know the vibes #1 FORLIFE," he wrote as his caption.

For Life is just one of the shows that 50 Cent has been working on. For the last few days, the rap legend has been working hard on his upcoming Black Mafia Family production, which will take a deeper dive into the story of Big Meech, Southwest T, and the Flenory family's drug enterprise.

Take a look at 50 Cent's new ring above.