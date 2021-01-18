50 Cent added onto his tattoo collection recently, and it looks as though he took a major chance with the ink acquisition, seemingly getting a portrait of his girlfriend Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines on his arm.

The couple spent all of the quarantine together and, although they were subjected to apparent baseless breakup rumors, they seem to have become even closer during the lockdown. In fact, on Sunday, Cuban Link might have revealed that her rapper boyfriend proved his loyalty in the most extreme fashion, getting a portrait tattooed onto his skin.



Screenshot via Instagram Stories

Sharing some cute moments on Instagram Stories, Cuban Link posted a throwback shot of the two lovers together on the beach before sharing another shot of 50 Cent alone, showing off the ink on his arm. The television producer seemingly has a new piece on his left bicep, which looks like it could be a portrait of his girlfriend Haines. The woman on his tattoo bears a strong resemblance to her, wearing a dress and headwrap.



Screenshot via Instagram Stories

It hasn't been confirmed that Fif got a tattoo of his bae, but it's looking like that's the case. Do you think it looks like her?

On Sunday, 50 Cent used his own social media pages to continue his feud with former friend Young Buck, accusing the rapper of getting intimate with a second transgender woman following his claims during a VladTV interview. Read more about that here.

