50 Cent received some good news earlier this summer when it was revealed that his new ABC series For Life would be renewed for a second season. However, it now looks like we may have to wait a little longer for the show to commence now that production has been delayed due to — you guessed it! — coronavirus.



Image: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

TMZ broke the news via a source from Sony Pictures, the studio behind Fiddy's hit series that he serves as both an actor and executive producer on. The reps claim that following "some inconsistent test results, and out of an abundance of caution," the entire crew on For Life has ceased production. It's still being determined whether or not it was a case of actual positive cases or false positive cases that sparked the sudden decision, but as of now it seems like we'll have to wait even longer to see how things play out for the homie Aaron Wallace. Based off reports, 50 has not been on set since they resumed production in Queens, NY prior to this most recent shutdown.

Let's hope things work out sooner rather than later for the cast and crew of For Life. Peep the trailer below in case you need some convincing to catch up on the series: