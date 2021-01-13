50 Cent's made quite the name for himself as a television executive. His transition from music into TV did not happen overnight but the slow grind has proven to be quite fruitful. On top of the expanding Power universe, which just wrapped up the first season of its first spin-off show, he's getting ready to begin filming his upcoming drama based on the Black Mafia Family.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Earlier today, the rapper revealed new additions to the show's cast including Wood Harris, who will take on the role of Pat, the OG who puts Big Meech and Southwest T. The role of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory will go to none other than his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who will make his acting debut on the show. Da'Vinchi takes on the role of Meech's brother, Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, who was released from prison last year.

50 Cent previously unveiled cast members of the show with Russell Hornsby, Steve Harris, and Kash Doll. The show is set to begin filming later this month in Detroit and Atlanta.

Fif's dominating in television right now. He's currently producing For Life on ABC, another successful show to add to his resume. At the beginning of the month, he released the season finale of Power Book II: Ghostand is currently getting ready to launch Power Book III: Raising Kanan.