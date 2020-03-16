If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's that we're only three months in 2020 and it's been an already f*cked up year. The Australian bushfires and the scares of WW3 are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes down to headlines of 2020 but with the rise in Coronavirus, it appears that 50 Cent has a hunch that Ja Rule might have something to do with all of this.



Even as many fear the world coming to an end, 50 Cent still has time to be petty as hell. With everything that's gone on in the past two and a half months, 50 Cent suggests there's only one group of people that can possibly be behind the madness of 2020 and that is the organizers of Fyre Festival. Sharing a meme to Instagram that stated this year is being managed by the Fyre Festival organizers, Fif captioned it, "Now this shit is starting to make sense LOL."

Of course, this includes Ja Rule who's fed up with his name being dragged through the mud. Even though he was dismissed from the lawsuit, Ja Rule is still forced to respond to trolls who've attached his name to the failed festival. Just last month, he took aim at a few users, threatening to "slap the earth wind and FYRE out you clowns!!!"