It looks like 50 Cent ain't too bothered by the Coronavirus pandemic that is slowly shutting down our nation day by day. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss was spotted visiting a strip club in New York City on Saturday night, March 14, despite New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's call for social distancing in light of the virus outbreak.

While he wasn’t wearing any medical masks or latex gloves, Fif was spotted with a whole lot of dirty paper on his lap, making it rain for the ladies. In a video obtained by TMZ, the 44-year-old star was seen throwing cash to dancers at Starlet's Gentlemen's club in Woodside, and eyewitnesses say that when the DJ started to play his own music, 50 got even more excited and threw even more dough. Check out the clip of Fif making it rain (below).

Fif's strip club outing comes right before NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio took some major action to slow down the spread of coronavirus. On Sunday, Cuomo announced that all schools in New York City will be closed from Monday, March 15 as teachers are asked to report to work later in the week for training on how to provide remote learning. Mr. de Blasio also ordered that all bars and restaurants in the city to close, while restaurants would be limited to takeout and food delivery.

"I'm very, very concerned that we see a rapid spread of this disease, and it's time to take more dramatic measures," he said on late Sunday afternoon. "This is a decision I have taken with no joy and a lot of pain."

Clearly, 50 Cent wasn't too worried about things Saturday night, but that could be different now. See his recent IG post.