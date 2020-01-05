While the President of The United States tweets out threats to Iran like he's 50 Cent trying to tear down French Montana, many are concerned about the lives put at stake due to Trump's bravado. A U.S. airstrike has taken out the top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, and it seems inevitable that there will be some form of retaliation for this. An extreme prediction has been that things will escalate into World War 3. Twitter was quick to spin this frightful fate into jokes about draft-dodging and so on because Twitter can't take anything seriously.

Not everyone felt this was an appropriate occasion for memes, though. Waka Flocka Flame has taken to posting inspirational quotes and random thoughts on his Instagram page. "These war memes funny and jokes until you have a friend or family member leaving for war," Waka wrote in white text over a black background. "My heart goes out to the 7,000 soldiers leaving and I'm also praying for the people in Iran."

Waka wasn't the only rapper to publicly empathize with the troops. Meek Mill tweeted: "One time for the soldiers that really gotta go to war and put ya life on the line .... we from the trenches so we know the feeling of having ya life on the line 24/7 not knowing if you gone make it home!"