The Fyre Festival fiasco continues to haunt Ja Rule. His involvement, and optimism to properly reproduce the failed festival, has made him a target on Twitter for trolls and jokes. Add to that the residual effects of the 50 Cent and Eminem feuds, Ja Rule's immuned to take a few blows from trolls... or is he?



It appears that the trolls have finally crawled their way underneath Ja Rule's skin. Although he's managed to brush off them off over past few years since the festival went viral, the Twittersphere's harmless puns have made him put out a PSA halting to any future jokes. Ja went to the XFL launch this past weekend, later showing his support on Twitter, but all he was met with was more trolling about his venture with Billy McFarland.

"Let me let all you fucking clowns know something it’s all cool wit the Fyre jokes but there ain’t no fucking sucker over here... BE CLEAR!!! FOH," Ja Rule tweeted at sports reporter, Benjamin Allbright.

TJ Carpenter's small jab also prompted a pretty forward response from Ja Rule. "Watch your mouth before you get parked punk... keep playing with me I’m a get to slapping earth wind and FYRE out you clowns!!!" Ja wrote on Twitter.

Despite the jokes, Ja Rule was officially dismissed from the Fyre Festival debacle in 2019.