So much for giving up trolling for the rest of the year... already in 2020, we've seen continuations of the rapper's feuds with Teairra Mari and a few other suspects. Now, Floyd Mayweather can be added to the list. Despite telling the world that he would be finished with all the clownery on his social media profiles, Fif went against his word to quickly make fun of one of his biggest rivals, turning boxing champion Mayweather into a Louis Vuitton bag after peeping his logo-heavy Super Bowl outfit.

The 'fit has already been a major topic of conversation between both 50 Cent and Michael Blackson and that narrative rolled on with some more jokes on the rapper's part. Posting a photo of himself carrying a Louis Vuitton bag, Fiddy edited the shot to replace the carry-all with Floyd's Super Bowl drip. "Who did this man, turned champ into my louis Bag," exclaimed Curtis Jackson. "What the fuck is going on."

Clearly, this energy is only being expended because of 50 Cent's feelings toward the undefeated king of boxing. Tyga was also recently spotted wearing a similar outfit, which has not earned the same backlash on the part of Fiddy. Do you think the man can stay true to his word and quit the trolling?