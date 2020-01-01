50 Cent is notoriously the King of Petty, ruining days with just the push of a button and holding on to the most trivial matters. At least, that is what plays out for our entertainment. As the New Year gets underway, however, Fif is issuing another agenda. Taking to Instagram, the mogul outlined a plan for greatness in 2020, mimicking the pre-flight safety precautions issued just before taking off on an aircraft.

"Hello, welcome to Flight #2020. We are prepared to take off into the New Year," 50 began. "Please make sure your Attitude and Blessings are secured and locked in an upright position. All self-destructive devices should be turned off at this time. All negativity, hurt and discouragement should be put away. Should we lose Altitude under pressure during the flight, reach up and pull down a Prayer. Prayers will automatically be activated by Faith. Once your Faith is activated you can assist other passengers. There will be NO BAGGAGE allowed on this flight. The Captain (GOD) has cleared us for takeoff. Destination: GREATNESS."

The new message of positivity and light arrives in the midst of a resurgence in 50 Cent's beef with French Montana. While he has since deleted the posts, 50 and French had a few words to exchange before the year was over, but it looks like 50 Cent is ready to turn over a new leaf.