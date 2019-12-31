Two rich rappers with Bugattis can't seem to get along. French Montana just wanted to flex his recently purchased Bugatti Veyron, a luxury whip that reportedly set him back $1.5 million. After the vehicle was delivered to his home, Montana shared a video of the "Nipsey Blue" Bugatti with the caption, "FRESH OUT OF ICU WOKE UP IN THAT NEW BUGGATTI!!! LIL GIFT TO MYSELF! FEEL LIKE A BOSS MOVE LIKE A BOSS AND TASTE LIKE A BOSS."

In true trolling fashion and without any provocation, 50 Cent decided to clown French Montana for his purchase. "I’m in the hospital so sick of n!ggas, 😆," the rap mogul wrote in a caption of a photo of himself laying in a hospital bed. "That’s a 2008 Veyron man, 👀you shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone 🤦‍♂️it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullsh*t back on that truck."

Montana snapped back with a lengthy message of his own, calling Fif a "dinosaur." Fif has issued a few more responses that include videos of previous owners of Montana's new ride, including Pop Smoke and David Linn. In 50 Cent's captions he repeatedly called Montana a "junkie," but he "No Stylist" rapper isn't going down without a fight.

"MAURY 'POSITIVE 'DONT LET GO OVER YOUR HEAD 😂 ( casavnova voice ) !!" French Montana wrote on a photo of 50 Cent's skinny look from his film All Things Fall Apart. "WOKE UP MAD AT ME FACE ASS😂. HEY DINOSAUR ...A GUY PULLED UP ON ME IN A CAR THAT COST TWO MILLION DOLLARS .....THAT I LIKED AND I PAYED FOR IT UNDER 10k MILES TRUE STORY... IM PETTY TWO DINOSAUR LOL.... BIG FACTS ... I DONT KNOW NOBODY THATS DOING THAT ! INCLUDING YOU DONT MAKE ME CALL THE LONG ISLAND DEALER .... THAT SAID ALL U DO IS FRONT LIKE YOU BUY THEM CARS .... TAKE VIDEOS AND BRING THEM BACK !! THATS BESIDES THE POINT ! ASK PECAS DID YOU TAKE YOUR GIRL USED BENTLY CAR BACK AFTER U FOUND OUT I WAS IN IT YELLING HAANNNN LOL .... (don’t make me prove it)!! AND ONE LAST THING STOP DRAGGING POWER DAWGGGG ITS OVER DINOSAUR 🦕 😂😂😂😂 NO FRIENDS .....DIRECTOR PLAYING WITH YOUR BOOTY HOLE ASS DONKEY.... 😂5 TIMES BANKRUPT ASS DONKEY."

Then, Montana uploaded an image of Fif donning Tekashi 6ix9ine's face tattoos and rainbow hair. He called Fif out for paying for 6ix9ine's life story. "KNOWING THE PEOPLE ALREADY SAID YOU WAS THE BIGGEST RODENT IN NY !! 🐀 LIKE FATHER LIKE SON !!" he wrote. "Everybody go under his page and put the 🐀🐀 emoji lol CANT BULLY A GROWN ASS MAN 59." Whew. Scroll through all of their exchanges below.