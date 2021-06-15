There is apparent movement on Big Meech's case and 50 Cent is celebrating the good news. The Black Mafia Family co-founder was instrumental in the entertainment industry, specifically Hip Hop, but the company soon found itself under the eye of federal authorities. There were accusations then charges related to drug trafficking and criminal enterprises, and in 2007, both Demetrius "Meech" Flenory and his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory were sentenced to 30 years in prison for allegedly leading a nationwide cocaine distribution ring.

The controversial life of Big Meech has been told and retold over the years, but 50 Cent will be at the helm of the BMF series set to run on Starz. Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, and Empire's Serayah are all reportedly set to star in the series, and Fif got a rejuvenating jolt of inspiration after AllHipHop shared their exclusive news regarding Meech's case.

According to the outlet, Big Meech's 360 months prison sentence was reduced to 324 months, cutting three years off of his time. "Big Meech met the criteria for a sentence reduction USSG amendments 782 and 788, which revised the drug quantity and chemical quantity tables for all drug offenses," AllHipHop reported.

They also stated that Meech has been improving while behind bars as he continues his education while attending parenting classes and counseling sessions. 50 Cent reposted a screenshot of the article's title and shared his enthusiasm in the caption. "YES [grin emoji] Now you know this BMF show is gonna [bomb emoji][smoke emoji]Blow everything off the f*cking TV, the real sh*t different ! [stoplight emoji] Green Light Gang."

This sentence reduction means that Meech could be coming home in seven years. Check out Fif's post below.

