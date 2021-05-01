Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, of Black Mafia Family fame, is currently serving a 30-year-sentence for his role as the leader of the drug trafficking organization that profited the crew millions of dollars in the late 90s and early 00s. Big Meech's brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory was granted an early release due to COVID-19 concerns, but unfortunately for Meech, he was not given the same grace.

Meech's request for compassionate release has been denied on multiple occasions despite vocalized health concerns. Now, it looks like Big Meech and his legal team are looking to take the case all the way to the top. According to Meech and his team, they are reaching out to the White House in hopes of receiving an expedited sentence.

With a slated release in 2031, Big Meech and his brother Terry “Southwest T” were convicted of money laundering and continuing criminal enterprise in 2008 for running their massive, nationwide drug dealing operation. His team reports that although he is a first-time, nonviolent offender, he is being held 23.5 hours each day in solitary confinement. The prison claims this is the only way to keep him safe from COVID-19, which has notably been ravaging through prisons throughout the country.

Meech suffers from uncontrolled hypertension, which his team believes should be enough to grant him a compassionate release, especially considering that the prison has recently revoked his phone and email privileges with no explanation.

He has already completed 72% of his sentence, which his team adds should be enough for a release. He was most recently denied a release in February, which his team believes to be because the prosecutor involved in the case lied.

In other news, 50 Cent is currently working on the first season of BMF, an upcoming crime drama on Starz. The series wrapped up filming season 1 in Atlanta recently, and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr stars as his dad Big Meech.

We'll keep you updated on subsequent developments regarding Big Meech's release.