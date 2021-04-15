Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory is currently serving a 30-year sentence for his role as the leader of Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking organization that netted millions of dollars in the 90s and early aughts. Despite the good fortune that his brother, Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, had in being released early during the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Meech was not dealt the same fate. His own request for compassionate release was denied on multiple occasions.

As 50 Cent works on the first season of BMF, his upcoming television series focusing on the operations run by Big Meech and his brother, the boss's son Lil Meech has shared new pictures of his father behind bars, showing everyone that he's doing well.

"Do It Look Like We Stressin?" asked Lil Meech in his latest caption on Instagram, who was cast in the upcoming BMF show. He posted three different pictures of his dad flexing his muscles and hanging with two other inmates. "Pops Did What He Had To Do So I Could End Up Here? Lol F*cc A Deny This Mob Sh*t Led Us To Generational Wealth I Can’t Even Pay Him Bacc For What He Did For Me But When He Touchdown Imma Make Sure He Have Fun With These Millions On The MOB #FREEBIGZIPPO."

