If 50 Cent can make nice with Wendy Williams, there's a chance for Teairra Mari, too, if that's what interests her. The two of them have been beefing for a long while now after Fif posted a screencap of Mari's leaked sex tape which resulted in a legal battle between the two. 50 Cent ultimately won the battle but he's been chasing down Teairra Mari for the money for a minute. She's essentially refused to pay the rapper which has prompted him to completely torment her on social media.

Teairra Mari managed to dodge a prison sentence for the time being after she pled guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. While it had nothing to do with 50 Cent, he couldn't help but chime in and drag Mari and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom. "Smh. looking like the old drink lady from up the block. @lisabloomesq there goes your me too movement why are you so quiet bitch," he said.

50 Cent's been trying to get the $30K from Teairra Mari since the court awarded him the amount in January. The rapper then attempted to get another $25K from her but a judge denied the request. In a lot of ways, Teairra Mari might be the person to blame for the creation of Fofty. Ever since then, he hasn't looked back.