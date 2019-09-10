Love & Hip Hop Hollywood fans have watched over the years as Teairra Mari has documented her road to sobriety. Reality television camera crews have recorded intimate moments between Teairra and her famous friends as they've been worried about her drinking problem, and the singer even shared that she checked herself into rehab in order to get help with her addictions.

In 2011, Teairra was arrested and convicted for driving under the influence, and just this past June, the reality star was arrested for driving while intoxicated. We previously reported on the incident after she was arrested in New York City when she lost control of her vehicle. Teairra was pulled over by officers and when she was given a field sobriety test, she failed.



TMZ now reports that on Monday, Teairra managed to dodge serving any jail time by pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while under the influence. The outlet states that the singer's license has been suspended for six months, she'll have to attend DWI classes that will stress the importance of sober driving, as well as have a breathalyzer device installed on her vehicle for at least a year. If she fails to comply with any of these orders, she face a year in jail.