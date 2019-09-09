Before she started embracing all of the most dramatic angles in the entertainment industry, Wendy Williams was one of the most influential hip-hop radio personalities in the world. She helped open our eyes to so many newcomers who would grow to become legends. These days, people like to rag on her and, considering the way her year has played out, she's a pretty easy target for folks like 50 Cent. The two have been going at it for years and today, Fif appears to be willing to put aside their differences.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

During a recent visit to Andy Cohen's late-night show, Wendy Williams was asked if she could say three nice things about her longtime rival 50 Cent and she actually came through. "He's not a bad-looking man, I respect his hustle and I was one of the first people to ever play his music. As a matter of fact, probably the first, on a cassette on the radio where I got suspended for two weeks without pay cause I used to be a renegade like that." Wendy explains that she was suspended because Fiddy was not on the radio station's approved playlist. She didn't care though -- she rocked with the New York star and was willing to take the fall for him.

In his official response, Fif references the pool party that just passed by, saying that next time he throws a big bash, Wendy will be invited. "What is this, ok we gonna let you in TYCOON next time," wrote the executive producer of Power. "But you can’t just be coming to my partys wit no invite."

Will you miss 50 Cent's trolling of Wendy Williams? Or do you think this is a temporary squashing of the beef?