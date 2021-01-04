It's been a while since Fofty has emerged in full-form. In 2019, 50 Cent had a brief period where he became a debt collector of sorts; instilling fear in the very idea of loaning money from the entertainment mogul. The name Fofty, of course, came from his verbal kerfuffle with Randall Emmett that nearly led to the television and film producer's physical demise.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emmett wasn't the only target on his list, at least not the only member from the Power team. Actor Jackie Long also faced the wrath of 50's debt collecting force around the same time in 2019. And while both have continued to work alongside 50 Cent in his mission to dominate Hollywood, it seems as it may have possibly been one of the few means of paying off their debt.

Nearly two years after shaming Jackie Long for owing him hundreds of thousands of dollars, 50 Cent has confirmed that they have officially made peace. The rapper took to Instagram following the season finale of Power Book II: Ghost where he shared a photo of Long and Mary J. Blige, declaring the actor who plays Rico Barnes not only debt-free in his books, but thriving.

"here’s a picture of @jackielong debt free," he wrote alongside the photo of Long and Mary J. Blige draped in designer clothes. "Damn Gucci, LV, the fuck are we trying to win. the best dressed shoot out award."

50 Cent's kicked off 2021 to a good start. As he closed out the latest spin-off in the Power universe, he's prepared to launch Power Book III: Raising Kanan. On Sunday, he debuted the music video for the theme song to the upcoming show featuring NLE Choppa. Fif received praise for what many seemed to be a return to his South Side Jamaica, Queens shit.

How did you feel about the season finale of Power Book II: Ghost?