If there's one thing anyone can learn from 2019, it's that you should never take a loan from 50 Cent. Whether it's 10 bucks or six-figures, not only will you be indebted to Fofty, you'll also have to pay interest and deal with public humiliation. Oh, and he wants his money by Monday. Casanova is already privy to the risk one takes by accepting any sort of money from 50 Cent. Unfortunately, his girlfriend doesn't and that means that she and Cas are now living in debt to the almighty Fofty.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Casanova was one of the many guests at 50 Cent's Tycoon weekend bonanza. While he got into some water gun antics during the party, it turns out that 50 slid Cas' girl some loot on the side. Unfortunately, she didn't want to be disrespectful in anyway and didn't consider that she just accepted money from hip-hop's most ruthless debt collector. Now, Casanova is living a life of fear in hopes that he doesn't summon Fofty.

"50 Cent just gave me and my girl 5k each she tried to give it back to me. I said you should've gave it back to him. She said she didn't want to be disrespectful," he wrote on Twitter. "I said fuck all that now we both owe."

As of yet, 50 Cent has mentioned whether Casanova is on his hit list but hopefully, the "Set Trippin" rapper stays in Fif's good graces.